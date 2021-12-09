LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended at a busy intersection in Littleton overnight. According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning after Castle Rock police called off a pursuit due to its department policies.
Douglas County deputies found the stolen car and continued the pursuit down several streets before the chase went onto northbound Santa Fe Drive. The chase entered the Arapahoe County portion of Littleton, as the stolen vehicle neared the intersection with West Mineral Drive. At that point, deputies used several stop sticks to flatten the tires on the vehicle, which came to a complete stop near the intersection.
Deputies then performed a felony stop, and three suspects were apprehended. One was brought into custody immediately, and the other two were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, conditions unknown.
Santa Fe Drive was closed in both directions at the scene from West Mineral Avenue to County Line Road before reopening.
No deputies were injured during the entirety of the pursuit.