ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning outside Rocky Mountain National Park at the east entrance from Estes Park. One of those injured was a National Park Service law enforcement ranger.

RMNP tells CBS4 this is the first ever shooting involving one of their rangers at the park.

That shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. involving the ranger and two suspects near the Fall River entrance. The two suspects were reportedly involved in a vehicle pursuit earlier Wednesday morning outside park boundaries.

During contact with the suspects, the ranger was shot but was protected by a ballistic vest and did not suffer serious injuries.

The ranger did fire their firearm and one suspect was injured. Both the ranger and suspect were rushed to the hospital. A second uninjured suspect was taken into custody.

#RMNP is closed from outside the Fall River Entrance (US Highway 34) to Deer Ridge Junction due to a Law Enforcement Incident and Investigation. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) December 8, 2021

The shooting closed Rocky Mountain National Park from outside the Fall River Entrance at US 34 to Deer Ridge Junction. That is one of the Estes Park entrances into RMNP.

It is unclear when the east entrance to the park will reopen but visitors can expect a prolonged closure due to the shooting investigation.

There were several agencies involved in the investigation, including Estes Park police officers, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Colorado State Patrol troopers, and Colorado State Park officers. The FBI is taking the lead role in the investigation.