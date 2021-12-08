WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro and Arvada firefighters worked together in the response to a fire at apartments in Wheat Ridge Wednesday morning that caused evacuations and made five homes uninhabitable.
According to West Metro Fire’s tweet, crews were in the 4600 block of Otis Street, where residents in adjoining buildings were evacuated due to the fire.
Two residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the apartments, but no one was taken to the hospital, and there was no report of injuries.
Two apartments had fire damage. Several apartments had water damage, and there is smoke damage to a significant portion of the building. West Metro Fire said the fire started in an area next to a basement laundry room, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
American Red Cross also responded to the scene to provide support for residents affected by the fire.
UPDATE: Otis St. fire- 2 main level apartments with fire damage, several basement units with water damage. Fire started in area next to basement laundry room, cause under investigation. Two residents evaluated for smoke inhalation, but not transported. pic.twitter.com/syd5fxmRzB
