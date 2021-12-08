DENVER (CBS4) – Many of the Boys and Girls Club members think of the clubs has a second home, and when it comes to Christmas, sometimes it’s their family at the club that make their dreams come true.

“It’s my favorite place to come after school,” said Lisel, 14-years-old.

She’s been going to the Cope Club for about 4 years, and she’s looking forward to the day she can get a part-time job at the club.

“I really like to help the kids read,” she told CBS4.

Lisel likes to be a role model, helping the younger kids learn the life skills that she has learned at the club.

“I remember always being disappointed in myself whenever I didn’t get something done. I would always be so hard on myself. But, now I get more things done, and I’m proud of myself after,” she explained.

She’s especially grateful for the help the club gives out at Christmas time.

“I know that the Boys and Girls Club gives us some aside presents, which I absolutely love. Because when I first started coming here, we were struggling a lot with money, and it was really emotional that my mom couldn’t spend money on us, because we were struggling,” Lisel said.

The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive supports the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. CBS4, along with KBCO & King Soopers, collects new, unwrapped toys that get distributed at the clubs. CBS4 is holding its annual Toy Collection Day on Friday, December 10th. It will be a Drive-up/Drop-off event. CBS4 personnel will be out at two King Soopers locations: 7984 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood & 6470 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.