CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters contained all of the Miner’s Candle Fire in Clear Creek County. The fire prompted evacuations on Sunday morning.
The fire scorched 15 acres and destroyed six structures, including two homes. Investigators say the fire started in an unoccupied home. No one is reportedly hurt.
Evacuations were lifted on Monday morning.
What caused the fire is still under investigation.