GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested two people for allegedly operating a suspected so-called chop shop. Michael Leach, 36, and Carrie Boggs, 38, are accused of a “plethora” of vehicle thefts, eluding police and burglaries.
Officers arrested the pair at a building off of 6th Avenue near 3rd Street. During the arrests, investigators recovered seven stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, stolen auto parts, and multiple stolen toolboxes with tool sets.
The items came from victims across northern Colorado and the Denver metro area.
Investigators ask the public to document serial numbers of tool boxes, expensive tools and weapons.
The BATTLE Group North, made up of investigators from multiple agencies, helped in this investigation.