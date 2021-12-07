BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shared by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a bobcat stalking its next meal. The video was originally captured by Instagram user @ferbozaphoto in Boulder.
The account states photographer says he’s watched the animal since it was very young.
“I am so proud of this little guy (or gal?). I have been ‘following’ him since he was not much more than a little puff ball. It’s pretty cool to see him hunt successfully!”
The cat managed to catch some sort of small, furry creature for dinner.
CPW says while most native Colorado cats engaged in long chases, bobcats hunt using a stealthy technique.