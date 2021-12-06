WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police officials say one of their officers was involved in a shooting on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the area near 104th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway at around 2:30 p.m.
According to the Westminster PD press release, officers responded to the crash in the 10300 block of Wadsworth Parkway. An officer who was in the area saw a person matching the description of the suspect, believed to be the driver. At the time, the officer said the suspect was walking in the ditch, which was just north of Standley Lake High School.
Police officials said the shooting was not related to the school. Images from Copter4 showed where the vehicle crashed in the median of Wadsworth Pkwy.
When the responding officer attempted speak with the suspect, police said the suspect fired gunshots at the officer. The officer fired back and lost sight of the suspect.
Other officers arrived on scene, and they found the suspect, who was injured, and attempted to provide aid to him. Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died. The officer was not hurt.
After further investigation, police determined the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen during an armed carjacking during the morning.
School band activities were happening during the time of the response, so officers checked on students and asked them to stay inside the school.
The name of the suspect will be confirmed by Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.