DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman wanted in a hit-and-run incident involving police in Castle Rock was arrested later along Interstate 25 on Monday morning after a Colorado State Patrol officer fired a weapon when the suspect pointed a gun at the trooper. The incident had traffic backed up in both directions along I-25 in Douglas County near mile marker 163.
The incident began in Castle Rock on Monday morning when the woman, driving a stolen vehicle, was involved in a hit-and-run with a Castle Rock police officer.
This incident began in Castle Rock when CRPD identified and located a stolen vehicle. The subject attempted to elude officers in the stolen car and hit one of our patrol cars. The officer who was driving was not injured. https://t.co/n1J2a3bZSH
— Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) December 6, 2021
A CSP trooper caught up with the female driver shortly after 9 a.m. just south of the El Paso-Douglas county line.
The suspect was taken into custody after pointing a gun at the state trooper. The state trooper fired a weapon, however, the suspect was not struck. No one was injured in the shooting.
Copter4 flew over the scene where crime scene tape surrounded the suspect vehicle. Traffic was getting through the area, however, Colorado State Patrol said that there would be delays in the area during the investigation.
This story will be updated as details are received.