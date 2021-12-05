DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire is prompting evacuations near Dumont in Clear Creek County. Firefighters are responding to the Miners Candle Fire.

“You will smell smoke in our district today from this fire. Please remember to call 911 if you see any plumes of smoke and please refrain from any open flame today,” Foothills Fire Protection District stated on social media Sunday morning.

The Clear Creek County Office of Emergency Management says the fire is estimated to be 20 acres.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS4 they don’t have an exact size of the fire yet, but they say about 20 to 25 homes are being evacuated. Those evacuations are in the Miners Candle, Trail Creek, Sunny Skies Trail Creek and Lamertine areas.

Evacuees can report to Old Middle School at 320 Highway 103.

Animals can be taken to the football field in Idaho springs, says the Gilpin County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff Bruce Snelling says they first got a call about the fire at around 6:20 a.m. from someone who lives off of Mill Creek.

They say an empty cabin and another unoccupied structure off the 700 block of Miners Candle were destroyed. It’s not clear if any others are in danger.

It’s also not clear how this fire started. Foothills Fire reminds the public about red flag conditions in the region due to dry and windy conditions.

Clear Creek County officials say wind is spreading the fire. The National Weather Service office in Boulder expanded the Red Flag Warning to include the entire Interstate 25 corridor until 3 p.m.

The office shared an image from a resident showing the smoke from the fire.

NWS Boulder said “This is a sad sight. Please do not burn today!”