LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The holiday spirit brought a group of lowrider enthusiasts together in Lakewood on Saturday. They came together to gather as many toys as they could for children in need in the Denver metro area.
Lowriders from several different car clubs unified for the first time in Denver, organizers say. They showed off their sweet rides while collecting donations at the Walmart parking lot on West Colfax Avenue.
One organizer says this is their opportunity to break down some stereotypes and show how invested they are in their communities.
When the event ended, they all caravanned to deliver the toys to children.