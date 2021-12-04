DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area near Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch. They say there is an active crime scene near Lucent Boulevard and Plaza Drive.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s official tells CBS4 there is a victim who is dead, but further details were not released. They add this is not an active shooter investigation.
We have an active crime scene we are working in the area of Park Central Drive in Highlands Ranch. Please avoid the area and if in the area please shelter in place and repost anything that may seem suspicious. We are looking for a possible unknown suspect that may be dangerous. pic.twitter.com/lJSvaMRixK
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 4, 2021
“Please avoid the area and if in the area please shelter in place and repost anything that may seem suspicious,” sheriff’s officials stated on social media.
They add they are looking for a possible unknown suspect who might be dangerous.
The crime scene is near the UCHealth Highlands Ranch campus.
UCHealth officials tell CBS4 they have extra security and have restricted access at some locations, but “hospital operations are normal.”