ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were seriously hurt after a party in Commerce City early Saturday morning, Adams County Sheriff’s officials say. Deputies responded to a call about multiple shots fired near 79th Avenue and Hollywood Street.
They arrived to find a woman shot multiple times in the street and a man with multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in Aurora with life-threatening injuries.
It's not clear how they are doing now.
Deputies say during their investigation they learned the victims were confronted by a vehicle with an undisclosed number of people inside. Deputies believe the suspects in the vehicle wanted to rob the victims.
The groups fought each other and shots were fired, deputies say.
Two men later arrived at a hospital in Thornton at around 3:30 a.m.; one was dead, and the other had a gunshot wound to his hip. It's not clear if these men are the suspects in the original shooting.
Anyone who knows more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP with any tips or information. Callers can remain anonymous.