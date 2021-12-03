DENVER (CBS4) – If you found your way to Red Rocks this year, you definitely weren’t alone. Billboard Magazine says the amphitheater is the most attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021.
Red Rocks is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has hosted 233 paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. That’s a new record for a season.
“It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” Ginger White, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues, the City agency that operates Red Rocks, said in a news release.
“We’re proud to play a part in Denver’s economic and cultural recovery by providing so many Colorado residents and visitors a place to gather for the joyous return of live music.”
As of its deadline, Billboard reported gross ticket revenue of more than $60 million on just 134 concerts. Gross ticket sales are received by the promoter and don’t account for expenses like venue rental, labor, artist payments and other costs.
“A Red Rocks season like this is a tribute to dedicated artists, promoters, staff and fans,” Venue Director Tad Bowman said in the release. “Red Rocks is a special place, and every person who steps on stage, serves a drink, greets a customer, or buys a ticket owns a piece of this success.”
Red Rocks opened its concert season with Lotus on a snowy April 22 and ended with Playboi Carti on Nov. 19.
Highlights included an 80th anniversary celebration featuring local musicians who provided music during the pandemic called “The 8 O’Clock Howl.”
Electronic music artist/producer Zhu had a six-night stand, the most by one artist ever in a Red Rocks season.
Widespread Panic played their 61st, 62nd and 63rd sold-out shows at the venue.
And the season isn’t over yet. You can enjoy special holiday drive-in screenings for the next two weekends.