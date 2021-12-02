(CBS4) – Snowplows in the high country have had a bit of workout but many are still resting, waiting for the first flakes to fall the snowless days for Colorado’s Front Range stretch on and on.
But when many of those plows finally do leap into action, dozens will have names after the state, a couple of counties and a mountain town held contests to name the heavy equipment.READ MORE: Animals Are Using The Wildlife Underpass Installed In Conjunction With The I-25 South Gap Project
Here’s a look at the names that made the cut in various departments.
Colorado
CDOT picked the names for 20 snowplows from more than 1,100 suggestions made by kids from across the state.
So on state roadways keep your eyes peeled for these big beasts:
Abominable
Arctic King
Bigfoot
Blizzard
Cheese Ball
Darth Blader
Eisenplower
Fresh Plowder
Frosty
Jack Frost
Mr. Plow
Mr. Snowtastic
No-way Snow-day
Olaf
Plowzilla
Sno-way
Snow Crusher
Snowball
Snowtorious B.I.G.
Zebulon Ice
When he announced the names, Gov. Jared Polis said, “The creativity of Colorado’s kids shines through in this great group of names. Check for the name on the door the next time you see a CDOT plow on the road.”
You can track CDOT plows at cotrip.org.
Boulder
Boulder also turned to young minds when it decided to name 10 snowplows. There were more than 200 suggestions for that contest.
The winners were:READ MORE: Get Ready To Immerse Yourself In The Fantastic Art Of Frida Kahlo
Snowie
Happy Tracks
Ice Blade
Plowzer
Mighty One
Darth Blader
Snow Gobbler
Super Scooper
Frosting
Plower Power
You can follow snow removal in Boulder here.
Broomfield
Broomfield also got into the snowplow naming business. The City Council narrowed 472 names down to 20 then residents voted on the final 14.
And they chose:
Han Snowlo
Thaw and Order
Snowbegone Kenobi
Sled Zeppelin
Buzz Iceclear
Edward Blizzardhands
Snow More Mr. Ice Guy
Sleetwood Mac
Snowtorious BIG
Catch My Drift
Plowy McPlowface
Plower to the People
Kevin
Yer a Blizzard, Harry
Avon
Avon might only have five snowplows but you can bet they get a workout three and sometimes four seasons. When the mountain town decided to name them, it started by naming the first one Mikey T. to honor Michael Trujillo. Trujillo worked for Avon Public works for more than 30 years before he died in early 2021.
The other plows are named:
Rocky Plowboa
The Big LePLOWski
Slush Puppy
Plowy McPOWFace
And if you’re counting, the Star Wars references win with Darth Blader showing up on two lists and being accompanied by Han Snowlo and Snowbegone Kenobi.