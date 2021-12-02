Unvaccinated Pregnant Women Experiencing Concerning ComplicationsSince the beginning of the pandemic, doctors have seen issues with preeclampsia in pregnant women who contract the coronavirus.

How Does The Coronavirus Mutate? It's Just A Series Of MistakesOmicron has some experts worried it could be more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines than previous variants of the virus

'It Will Be Here, It's Just A Matter Of Time': Colorado Doctor Predicts Omicron Variant Will Come To Colorado, Explains What We Have Learned So FarMany of you have a lot of questions about the new variant, so CBS4 brought them to a health expert following things closely. Answers were provided by Dr. Reginald Washington, chief medical officer from Presbyterian St. Luke’s and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

COVID In Colorado: More Than 20% Of Children 5-11 Received First DoseGov. Jared Polis' office says Colorado is eighth in the country in vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19.

Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Holding Special Vaccination Clinics For KidsRocky Mountain Hospital for Children will be holding special vaccination clinics for children over the next three Saturdays.

COVID In Colorado: State Health Experts Using Wastewater To Detect Omicron VariantWith confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant growing around the world, Colorado health officials are ramping up the state’s early detection methods.