DENVER (CBS4) – The first Colorado case of the omicron variant was reported Thursday. Experts say the new omicron variant is different in more than 30 ways from the COVID-19 virus we have seen so far. Here is what we know — and don’t know — about the new variant:
- Symptoms: So far, infections from the new variant have produced mild symptoms, according to Al Tompkins with Poynter.
The first patient detected in Colorado reported mild symptoms and is isolating at home.
- Vaccine Status: It appears most of the people infected by the omicron variant were not fully vaccinated, according to Tompkins.
“We do not know yet if the currently approved vaccines protect us a little, a lot or not much at all from this version of the virus, but there is reason to believe the vaccines will provide at least some protection,” Tompkins stated Thursday.
“We just don’t know those answers yet,” Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer from Presbyterian St. Luke’s and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children told CBS4 Denver. “[The vaccine] just hasn’t been around long enough.”
Scientists are working on a new vaccine to address the ongoing mutations.
- Prevention: According to Tompkins, “The best thing individuals can do right now is what you should have done all along: Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in crowds, increase ventilation and, if you show symptoms, get tested.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis urged people to “get vaccinated, get a booster dose, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, limit large gatherings, wash their hands frequently, get tested if they have symptoms or were exposed, and practice physical distancing.”
“If you turn up positive, then isolate,” Tompkins urged.