DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready to immerse yourself in the art of the legendary Frida Kahlo. Lighthouse Artspace Denver will host “Frida: Immersive Dream” starting in March.
The exhibit follows the success of “Immersive Van Gogh” using state-of-the-art technology to bring Frida’s artwork to life on a large scale so visitors can step inside her vision.
Frida Kahlo was at the center of Mexican Modernism after that country’s revolution and while she was not famous in her home country in her life, her fame grew as her art became a symbol for resilience and perseverance.
Her art is frequently described as magic realism — blending depictions of her everyday life while adding fantastical elements to reveal her inner thoughts. By using art to empower herself, Frida has become one of the most beloved artists of all time.
The team behind “Immersive Van Gogh” created the 360-degree exhibit cover 500,000 cubic feet of art at the Lighthouse Artspace Denver on Elati Street.
Tickets are now sale and the show opens March 3 and runs through May 30. You can learn more at immersive-frida.com.