GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden hopes Coloradans give the gift of a new home to a pet in need this holiday season. They’re offering 50% off pet adoption fees as an incentive.
Adoptions at Foothills Animal Shelter include spay and neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip ID, a bag of dog food, 30 days of pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit.
Find more information and search for pets on the shelter’s website.