DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has set a new monthly record for sports betting proceeds. The state took in nearly $10 million in October alone.
According to a new report released by the Colorado Department of Revenue on Wednesday, total wagers in October 2021 broke the record for highest handle to date, with $9.7 million taken in during the month. The numbers are recorded in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek, where in-person sports betting is allowed and online wagers are tallied.
In total, since legalization in May 2020, the state has recorded a total handle of $282 million.