As the CU Buffs prepare for UCLA, Tad Boyle is making his team watch film of how they beat the Bruins a year ago.
“I want our guys to understand how you put yourselves in a position to beat a team like this,” said Boyle. “It’s not easy, we know that.”
He’s right, it won’t be easy this year. The Buff no longer have a senior dominated team led by McKinley Wright while 5th ranked UCLA’s Final 4 team from a year ago remains intack and is a strong National Championship contender.
“You would think I would be nervous but I’m excited,” said freshman guard K.J. Simpson. “You have to respect everybody because every team is good but you don’t want to go out there fearing anybody.”
The opportunity in front of CU is significant. They’ve lost 21 straight game on the road against top 5 teams. You have to go back a long ways to find the last time the Buffs beat a top 5 team on the road.
“Do you know the last time CU beat a top 5 team on the road?” I asked Simpson. “No” he replied. “1973!”
“I don’t worry about stuff like that,” Boyle said. “That’s for guys like you to ask guys like me that its been a long time. All you can ask for in life is an opportunity.”
The Buffs definitely have that and a huge challenge.