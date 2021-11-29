WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is trying to keep people out of the hospital by making COVID-19 treatments more accessible. Monoclonal antibody treatment buses set up in Weld County on Monday.
State health experts say there are high risk people who have COVID-19 and could get the treatment.
Antibody treatment can reduce the odds of hospitalization by about 70% when taken early.
A prescription is no longer needed to receive the treatment, but you must make an appointment.