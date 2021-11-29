AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with Aurora Police say they are working closely with the office of the 18th Judicial District Attorney to determine what charges, if any, will be filed in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy, and injured a former Greenwood Village Police Officer last week.

The shooting occurred last Wednesday, Nov. 24 around 10:30 p.m. on the 4900 Block of South Addison Way near Gun Club Road. While Aurora Police have declined to speak on camera about what happened, they did tell CBS4 they believe the incident began as an altercation over speeding.

Ring doorbell camera footage shared with CBS4 by a neighbor shows the moment gun shots were fired. The former officer stopped his car next to a sedan filled with teenagers and appeared to engage in an argument with two of them.

It doesn’t take long for him to exit his vehicle to engage with the two teens, also outside of their vehicle as the others run into the home with the doorbell camera.

It’s unclear who fired the first shot, but both were hit. The former officer was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released. The video show’s he fired numerous shots at the young man who fell to the ground. While CPR was performed on scene, the young man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At least 10 shots can be heard from the doorbell camera.

The coroner has not released the name of the 17-year-old boy, but is expected to at some point on Tuesday.

Greenwood Village Police are also expected to release more information on the former officer this week.