DENVER (CBS4) — As part of Mile High Holidays, the 2nd Annual Après Ski Holiday Market is officially open in downtown Denver.

“You see all the lights, sparkles, and heaters. And in about five minutes the music is going to kick on,” laughed Maggie Pryde, Dairy Block Marketing Manager.

Throughout the morning on Saturday, festive tunes played, filling the alley with holiday cheer.

“We at Dairy Block love to support local all season long. Not only do we have the establishments here, we have 12 retail stores around supporting the market,” said Pryde.

You don’t have to look far to indulge in a little local shopping.

“We help each other out throughout the whole entire alley,” Anthony Archuleta, BOH Bartender told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “It’s very casual and we love to take care of people and it’s very family-oriented. Our passion is food. Everything comes from Mexico and Texas to Colorado.”

Their mission is clear. “Nurture people with great food and great food and fantabulous drinks,” said Archuleta.

He believes there’s no better way to celebrate the season, especially on Small Business Saturday, than to check out a Denver-based spot.

“Everyone comes out and has a couple of drinks, you can have margaritas here and tacos and tortas. You can even take drinks with you, you can shop around the free market.”

Free and open to everyone, the Après Ski Holiday Market will be held from 11am – 5pm the following upcoming dates:

– December 3-5th

– December 10-12th

– December 17-19th