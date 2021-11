Close To Record Highs Most Days This WeekWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri

3 hours ago

Aurora Mother Whose Child Was Killed in 1995 Shooting Disturbed, Tired of Youth Violence After 5 Shot Over The WeekendThe Aurora Police Department is investigating another shooting involving teens, this time leaving five people shot, four of them ranging between ages 16 to 20.

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Shots Made Available To Shoppers At Holiday Market In Denver's Globeville NeighborhoodThe holiday festivities continue around the Denver metro area! In Globeville, shoppers enjoyed a free, local holiday market. And, as CBS4 Reporter Mekialaya White shows us -- it was also opportunity to get the COVID shot.

15 hours ago

Community Gathers To Light First Candle On 9-Foot Menorah In ArvadaSunday is the first night of Hanukkah and people gathered in Olde Town Arvada to light the first candle on a nine-foot Menorah. It's all in honor of good Samaritan Johnny Hurley and Officer Gordon Beasley. Both died in June after a gunman shot and killed Beasley, Hurley killed the gunman, and a second officer shot Hurley. The hope for the lighting in Olde Town Square was to replace darkness with light at the site of the shootings.

15 hours ago

Drought Supporting Pattern Continues For Week AheadWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

15 hours ago

Denver Police Investigating Death Of Jacob Brady As HomicideDenver police are investigating the death of Jacob Brady as a homicide and asking anyone with information to come forward.

15 hours ago