GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A rockslide briefly shut down US 50 near Monarch Pass in Gunnison County on Sunday. The highway was closed due to multiple crashes, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at 12:40 p.m.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said there was a report of a "vehicle versus a rock" — but said no injuries were reported.
Both directions were shut down near Mile Point 199 but reopened a little after 1 p.m.
