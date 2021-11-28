High School Students At Aurora Public Schools Won't Be Able To Leave For LunchAfter recent shootings involving teens in Aurora, high school students within Aurora Public Schools will not be able to leave for their lunch break -- for the next several weeks.

4 minutes ago

Local Holiday Markets Give Small Businesses Much-Needed BoostOlde Town Arvada pulled out all the stops for Small Business Saturday! CBS4 Reporter Marissa Armas shows us how critical this is for local businesses.

5 hours ago

Highs Sunday Will Run As Much As 20 Degrees Above NormalMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

8 hours ago

Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Runs Through December 24King Soopers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations through December 24th. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.

20 hours ago

Thanksgiving Travel: Busy Weekend Expected At Denver International AirportDenver International Airport was expected to host over 200,000 travelers on the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

21 hours ago

Mile High Holiday Market: Denver's Dairy Block Gets Decked OutAs part of the Mile High Holiday Market, Dairy Block in downtown Denver is all decked out for the season. The market features a variety of vendors - and they're all local! CBS4 Reporter Mekialaya White shows us the magic of the market.

21 hours ago