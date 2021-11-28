DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter.
READ MORE: 'Multiple Crashes' Reported After Rockslide On US 50 Near Monarch Pass
Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game.
Air Bridgewater ✈️
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 28, 2021
His right leg was hurt a little later in the first quarter. He was 6 and 10 for 59 yards before the injury.
“Teddy doesn’t look right on the sideline,” CBS4 sports reporter Michael Spencer noted. “Drew Lock now on the field.”
READ MORE: 5 Shot In Aurora: Victims Range From 16-20 Years Old
“Teddy Bridgewater (lower leg) is QUESTIONABLE to return,” the Broncos tweeted at 2:50 p.m.
The Broncos suffered several injuries in the first half, including Calvin Anderson (knee), Dalton Risner (back) and Melvin Gordon (hip.) All three were listed as questionable to return.
The Broncos led the Chargers 14-7 at half time.
Bridgewater returned with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store
“Bridgewater back in the game,” Spencer tweeted. “Not the first time this season that we’ve seen the Broncos prefer a less than 100% Bridgewater over Drew Lock.”