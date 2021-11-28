CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter.

Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

READ MORE: 'Multiple Crashes' Reported After Rockslide On US 50 Near Monarch Pass

Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game.

His right leg was hurt a little later in the first quarter. He was 6 and 10 for 59 yards before the injury.

“Teddy doesn’t look right on the sideline,” CBS4 sports reporter Michael Spencer noted. “Drew Lock now on the field.”

Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos throws the ball down the field in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

READ MORE: 5 Shot In Aurora: Victims Range From 16-20 Years Old

“Teddy Bridgewater (lower leg) is QUESTIONABLE to return,” the Broncos tweeted at 2:50 p.m.

The Broncos suffered several injuries in the first half, including Calvin Anderson (knee), Dalton Risner (back) and Melvin Gordon (hip.) All three were listed as questionable to return.

The Broncos led the Chargers 14-7 at half time.

Bridgewater returned with about seven minutes left in the third quarter.

MORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

“Bridgewater back in the game,” Spencer tweeted. “Not the first time this season that we’ve seen the Broncos prefer a less than 100% Bridgewater over Drew Lock.”

Anica Padilla