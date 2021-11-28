DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down.

The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit of light snow. But at this point it only looks like scattered snow showers in the mountains and maybe a few flurries around metro Denver.

Given the history of weather systems so far this season they tend to fall apart as they approach from the northwest. A lot of this has to do with the position of the jet stream and the stubborn ridge of high pressure that has been in place for weeks. Our current drought also plays a role if you think about the water cycle. There is such dry air in place at the surface and little to no moisture to evaporate, so we must depend on the jet stream to transport atmospheric moisture from the oceans to Colorado.

We have a few days to watch the next storm system to see if anything changes. It would be nice to see an accumulating snow because we need the moisture. Drought continues to expand across Colorado with many areas in moderate to severe drought. There are some pockets of extreme drought now on the eastern plains and western slope.