COVID-19 Shots Made Available To Shoppers At Holiday Market In Denver's Globeville NeighborhoodThe holiday festivities continue around the Denver metro area! In Globeville, shoppers enjoyed a free, local holiday market. And, as CBS4 Reporter Mekialaya White shows us -- it was also opportunity to get the COVID shot.

2 hours ago

Community Gathers To Light First Candle On 9-Foot Menorah In ArvadaSunday is the first night of Hanukkah and people gathered in Olde Town Arvada to light the first candle on a nine-foot Menorah. It's all in honor of good Samaritan Johnny Hurley and Officer Gordon Beasley. Both died in June after a gunman shot and killed Beasley, Hurley killed the gunman, and a second officer shot Hurley. The hope for the lighting in Olde Town Square was to replace darkness with light at the site of the shootings.

2 hours ago

Drought Supporting Pattern Continues For Week AheadWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

2 hours ago

Denver Police Investigating Death Of Jacob Brady As HomicideDenver police are investigating the death of Jacob Brady as a homicide and asking anyone with information to come forward.

2 hours ago

5 Shot In Aurora: Victims Range From 16-20 Years OldFour teens and a young adult were shot near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street in Aurora Saturday night. The victims, who range in age from 16-20 years old, are expected to survive.

2 hours ago

High School Students At Aurora Public Schools Won't Be Able To Leave For LunchAfter recent shootings involving teens in Aurora, high school students within Aurora Public Schools will not be able to leave for their lunch break -- for the next several weeks.

4 hours ago