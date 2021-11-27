(CBS4) — Again this holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
King Soopers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations through December 24th. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth.
All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year.
To see a list of participating King Soopers locations click here.
To watch all of CBS4’s reports about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, click here.