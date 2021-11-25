Travelers Report Smooth Operations At Denver International Airport On Busy Day Before ThanksgivingOn Wednesday, what was predicted to be one of the busiest days of the week, anxious families arrived hours early only to find minimal lines inside of the airport.

6 hours ago

Small Businesses Hope For Strong Holiday Shopping SeasonBusinesses that thrive during the holdings have been waiting for crowds for over a year.

7 hours ago

Over 200,000 Travelers Passed Through Denver International Airport The Day Before ThanksgivingOfficials say 203,000 people came through Denver International Airport on Wednesday as travelers continued to return to air travel, even with hospitalizations reaching highs in Colorado.

7 hours ago

Nome Park Shooting: Aurora Police Arrest Second Teen SuspectOn Wednesday night, Aurora police announced the arrest of a second teen suspect in what they are considering a drive-by shooting at Nome Park on Nov. 15. Six teenagers were injured in the shooting.

7 hours ago

Aurora Police: 41-Year-Old Navarro Cathey In Custody After Abducting 13-Year-Old Girl He Lured OnlinePolice say Navarro Cathey drove all the way from California to get the teen. Police said the two had been communicating online and arranged a meet-up.

7 hours ago

Nurses Say Colorado Hospitals Are In Crisis And It’s Getting WorseStevie Silvers says she was let go for choosing her health over her job, and she’s not talking about the vaccine.

18 hours ago