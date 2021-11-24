DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park opens for a new season Wednesday. Skating there is free, but participants must bring their own skates or rent a pair at the park.
The rink is located off the 16th Street Mall, between 16th and 17th along Arapahoe Street.
Skate rentals cost $7 for kids 12 and under, and $9 for those 13 and older. Colorado 4th graders get free rentals for the 2021-2022 season.
The rink is scheduled to stay open until Feb. 20.
For information on hours and event schedules visit the Downtown Denver Rink website.