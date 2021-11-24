HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuesday night, Douglas County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman accused of driving a stolen car that was filled with stolen packages. Deputies are calling her a Grinch ahead of the holidays.
According to the DCSO Facebook post, just before 8 p.m., deputies found a stolen car in a parking lot near a business off Broadway, where a plan was made to position patrol cars so the driver could not get away.
When deputies in patrol cars approached with lights flashing, the driver tried to get away and reversed the vehicle into a patrol car, put the car in drive and hit another patrol car. No one was hurt in the crash, and the driver of the stolen car was stopped by deputies.
When the car was searched, deputies found packages from various locations throughout the county.
The name of the suspect and an arrest photo are not available at this time.