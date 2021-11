It's Vax Or Mask To Get Inside Denver BusinessesIn Denver, the new phrase to remember is "Vax or Mask." That is the mandate for all indoor public spaces for those two years and older.

COVID In Colorado: Campaign Aims To Answer Questions From Parents About Vaccines And ChildrenJefferson County has launched a campaign to answer questions from parents about COVID-19 vaccines and children.

Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get Vaccinated, No Statewide Mask MandateGov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. He is not issuing a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving it up to individual counties to issue their own mask mandates.

Denver Announces Indoor Mask Mandate As COVID Cases SurgeDenver announced an indoor mask mandate for most businesses and venues. This order will go into effect on Wednesday.

'Certainly Wish We Didn't End Up Back Here': Move To Mask Mandate In Denver And Some Neighboring Counties Met With Collective GroanDenver will announce Tuesday that it will join several other counties in the metro area with an indoor mask mandate.

COVID In Colorado: Indoor Mask Mandates Approved In Adams, Arapahoe & Jefferson CountiesBy a vote of 4-1 the Jefferson County Board of Health approved a new mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.