LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The final victim in last summer’s deadly Black Hollow flooding in Larimer County has been recovered. Diana Brown had been missing since July 20.
Three people were missing after the flash flood along the Cache la Poudre River in July. Two bodies were found near Highway 14 and Black Hollow Road in the days after the flood but Brown's body remained missing until this month.
On Nov. 20, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office received a report from a local resident who had discovered what she believed were human remains while hiking east of Rustic Road, a little more than four miles east of Black Hollow Road.
The remains were recovered and officially identified as that of Brown.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office released this statement that read in part, "We are relieved the Brown family will be able to put her to rest and have closure to the terrible loss they experienced."
All victims of the Black Hollow Flood have been located, recovered and identified.