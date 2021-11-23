'Certainly Wish We Didn't End Up Back Here': Move To Mask Mandate In Denver And Some Neighboring Counties Met With Collective GroanDenver will announce Tuesday that it will join several other counties in the metro area with an indoor mask mandate.

COVID In Colorado: Indoor Mask Mandates Approved In Adams, Arapahoe & Jefferson CountiesBy a vote of 4-1 the Jefferson County Board of Health approved a new mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.

Young Coloradans & Families Take Advantage Of COVID Vaccine Pop-Up At Coors FieldWhile Gov. Jared Polis says monoclonal treatments are good, it's not as good as getting vaccinated. Polis stopped by a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Expands In ColoradoColorado residents with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness will no longer need a doctor's referral before getting antibody treatments designed to keep them out of hospitals, starting next week.

Pueblo-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Suspended For Reported MisconductThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking.

COVID In Colorado: Some Counties Urge Gov. Polis To Enact Statewide Face Mask MandateIn Routt County this week, one parent pleaded with the school board to implement a mask mandate within the district, to no avail.