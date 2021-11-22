DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have recovered a stolen vehicle connected to the homicide of William “Stu” Hoebel. Hoebel’s body was found in his Cheesman Park home last Thursday.
Police said the 77-year-old died of injuries and that his death has been ruled a homicide.
Officers say his silver 2018 Nissan Rogue was stolen during the homicide. That vehicle was recovered but the circumstances surrounding his death remain part of the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.