LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Justin Paul Manter, 25, of Lakewood, was arrested last week and is accused of multiple sex offenses. Manter is a former employee of Clear Creek School District RE-1, who taught social studies at Clear Creek Middle School for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
The school district says there is no indication Manter is being investigated for doing any harm to students in the school district.
According to the school district, “Clear Creek School District cooperated with the Lakewood Police Department upon learning of the investigation. The District has never been told that there is any indication of concerning behavior towards any of our students. This remains true today; while we have not been provided the details of the case, we have no reason to believe there is or has been any connection to CCSD students.”
In a press release Monday, First Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed, on Nov. 18, it charged Manter for five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Cruelty to Animals.
The letter CBS4 obtained from the district was sent out to parents of students by Superintendent Karen Quanbeck.
“Our first concern is always the students. Again, we have no evidence that students experienced anything less than professional behavior and interactions from Mr. Manter,” the district letter said. “However, this new information may cause students to be impacted emotionally.”
The school district said it had counseling services available at both the middle school and Clear Creek High School for any student who needed an outlet after learning about Manter’s arrest.
Manter’s preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 14.