DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver hosted a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of deadly traffic crashes. The vigil was part of the United Nations World Day of Remembrance.
Sunday night’s vigil was held on a pedestrian bridge in Denver. In 2016, the city announced its commitment to be a Vision Zero city in an effort to stop fatal collisions between vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.
Since then, 378 people have been killed on Denver streets including 74 so far this year. That is a new high and what city leaders call a dangerous trend.
“I’d say it’s time to double down on Vision Zero. That’s exactly what we’re doing in Denver, our 2022 budget along with the bond measures that just passed this month gives us $61 million more for improvements to enhance safety on our streets, and that’s exactly what we’re doing is we’re doubling down and we’re looking to leverage these dollars combined with the federal infrastructure package so we can get these improvements out on our streets as quickly as possible,” said DOTI executive director Adam Phipps.
This week drivers on Interstate 25 will see a banner near Alameda reminding them to slow down and save lives.