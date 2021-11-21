COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) — An adult and a juvenile died and another juvenile was wounded in a shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. near the skate park within Memorial Park.
Officers found a boy who was dead and two others who were wounded, a juvenile and an adult, police said.
According to police, the adult died after being taken to the hospital and the juvenile was initially reported to be in critical condition.
Police have not announced any arrests.
Anyone with information or might have been a witness to this investigation should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).
