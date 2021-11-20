PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking.
CDPHE says VitalPoint Urgent Care violated multiple aspects of its provider agreement:
- Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines in compliance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit.
- Failure to document and report required vaccine administration information.
- Failure to maintain onsite documentation of the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine
- Inappropriate administration of vaccine to individuals outside of the recommended age group.
- Failure to report records to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours of vaccine administration.
- Failure to provide an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) fact sheet to each vaccine recipient prior to vaccination.
- Failure to report temperature excursions, contact manufacturer and quarantine vaccine.
- Failure to report COVID-19 vaccine wastage.
- Failure to report vaccine administration errors to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
-
State officials say vaccines administered at this location are now considered invalid, and those who received a COVID-19 vaccine there should be re-vaccinated. The CDPHE says it knows of 98 patients and will reach out to them if they have contact information provided on their record.READ MORE: Young Thornton Neighbor Hands Out Water To Neighbors & Firefighters At 3-Alarm Fire
MORE NEWS: 'Let The Bosses Clean The Bathrooms': 350 DIA Janitors Go On Strike As Airport Faces Busy Travel Period
The state offers the following guidance for those patients:
- For people who received one dose at VitalPoint Urgent Care:
- If individuals received one dose of Moderna vaccine at VitalPoint Urgent Care, that dose is considered invalid and they should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine. They should get an additional dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine immediately and a final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose).
- If individuals received one dose of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine at VitalPoint Urgent Care, that dose is considered invalid and they should receive one additional dose of J&J vaccine immediately.
- For people who received two doses at VitalPoint Urgent Care:
- If individuals received two doses of Moderna vaccine at VitalPoint Urgent Care, those doses are considered invalid and they should receive one additional dose of Moderna vaccine immediately. Following receipt of a single repeat dose, these individuals will be considered fully vaccinated.
- Individuals who need an additional vaccine can use our full list of providers online to locate a new provider to schedule their vaccination or by calling our 24 hour call center at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).