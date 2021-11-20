Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Expands In ColoradoColorado residents with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness will no longer need a doctor's referral before getting antibody treatments designed to keep them out of hospitals, starting next week.

Pueblo-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Suspended For Reported MisconductThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking.

COVID In Colorado: Some Counties Urge Gov. Polis To Enact Statewide Face Mask MandateIn Routt County this week, one parent pleaded with the school board to implement a mask mandate within the district, to no avail.

'This Can Happen To Anyone': Windsor Man Finally Awake, Back On His Feet During Long COVID RecoveryA man who was given a 5% likelihood of survival after contracting COVID-19 is now sharing his story of survival in hope of saving others from going through the trauma he did this year.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Believes State Is Facing Toughest Moments Since Pandemic BeganGov. Jared Polis believes that Coloradans are facing some of the toughest moments since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

COVID Vaccine Clinic At Coors Field On Saturday For 1st, 2nd Doses And Booster Shots Ages 5 And UpThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with the Colorado Rockies to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field.