FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The life of Marc Olson will be honored with a memorial procession from Fort Collins to Fort Morgan on Nov. 22. Olson died while flying a groundbreaking night mission over the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park on Nov. 16.
Olson was described as a highly-decorated veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force with 32 years of service. During his 42 years of flight, Olson amassed more than 8,000 total flight hours with 1,000 hours of NVG flight, including in combat and civilian flight.
The Colorado Local Assistance State Team is helping organize a memorial procession for Olson on Sunday, Nov. 22. The community and local emergency agencies are invited to line the route to show his family support.
— CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) November 20, 2021
Organizers provided the following information about the procession:
- The procession begins at 10 a.m. at the Larimer County Coroner’s Office, 1600 Prospect Parkway, Fort Collins
- The route is east on Prospect to Interstate 25 to Hwy 34 to merge onto Interstate 76 to exit 75 (I-76 business loop/ Platte Ave) into Fort Morgan.
- The procession concludes at Heer Funeral Home, 225 E. Platte Avenue, Fort Morgan.
- Fire department apparatus are requested to park along the route and stand at attention as the procession passes. Apparatus can then fall into the procession to Fort Morgan or depart and return to quarters at that point.
Organizers say aircraft will also be used during the procession.
Larimer County was using a contractor, Colorado Fire Aviation, for the first time. There is no indication from investigators why the plane went down.
Olson will be laid to rest in Texas.