DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport walked out on the job Saturday morning. Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 says 350 employees are now on strike over working conditions.

The employees service the main terminals and concourses at the airport.

Stand with us! Call Denver Airport at (303) 342-2200 and tell them to take action and stand with their Janitors. #DIAjanitorsSTRIKE pic.twitter.com/BMXwS66E59 — SEIU Local 105 (@SEIU105) November 20, 2021

The group and its contractor, Flagship Facility Services, failed to reach an agreement after months of negotiations. The group says Flagship Facility Services will not compromise on fair compensation and workloads.

The union calls the strike a “last resort” amid one of the busiest travel periods for the airport.

“We keep this place running, we put ourselves at risk every day, and we deserve to be able to put food on the table for the holidays. This isn’t easy for any of us, but neither is working a second job just to pay the bills. We’d love to be able to spend Thanksgiving with our families, but we’re doing this to make our jobs better, our communities better, and this airport better for everyone who has to travel through here for the holidays,” said Luis Gonzalez, a janitor.

Until we get the fair pay and respect we deserve… “LET THE BOSSES CLEAN THE BATHROOMS!” #DIAjanitorsSTRIKE pic.twitter.com/UBQ4s5Jf8c — SEIU Local 105 (@SEIU105) November 20, 2021

In video shared on social media on Saturday, employees are heard chanting “Let the bosses clean the bathrooms!”

In early October, workers agreed to go back to work with no deal agreed upon with the company following a brief strike in September.

DIA released the following statement to CBS4 on Saturday:

We urge our contractor Flagship, and our janitors’ union to come to agreement quickly. We believe they can resolve their differences. In the meantime, we are working closely with Flagship to minimize any disruption in service and impacts to DEN and our passengers.

On Nov. 19, DIA said it expects more than two million passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday. They’re recommending passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours early.

A response from Flagship has not been provided.