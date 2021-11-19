DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney and her husband Walker became parents this week! Little Maren Lee was born at 5 a.m. on Nov. 15.
Maren weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
“Our little lady is here!” Whitney said. “We are so grateful for a healthy baby girl. It was a whirlwind few days, but we are home now with our precious angel.”
The CBS4 family would like to congratulate Lauren and Walker on the arrival of this beautiful new addition to their family.
If you would like to send a message to Lauren and Walker, you can comment on the following Facebook post.