DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Avalanche have signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the club through the 2023-24 season.

“Jared has established himself as one of the top coaches in the NHL,” Avalanche Executive Vice President / General Manager Joe Sakic said. “He is a great leader who has the complete trust of our players and staff. Under his guidance our team has continued to make great strides and improve every year. We know he is the right person to help us take that next step and compete for a Stanley Cup.”

In his sixth season as Colorado’s head coach, Bednar owns a 191-154-40 record and is just two wins shy of tying Bob Hartley as the winningest coach in Avalanche history. Overall, Bednar’s 191 wins trail only Michel Bergeron (265) and Hartley (193) in Quebec/Colorado franchise history. Bednar’s 385 games coached are the most in Avalanche history and second in franchise history behind only Bergeron (634).

The Avs have qualified for the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, which ranks as the third-longest run of postseason appearances in franchise history. Bednar has guided Colorado to a 24-18-1 record in 43 career postseason games, the second-best playoff winning percentage (.558) among active head coaches.

“I am grateful and excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead this team and build upon what we have accomplished so far,” Jared Bednar said. “We know we still have yet to achieve our ultimate goal but we are confident in the group we have and will continue to work hard to get there. I’d like to thank Stan and Josh Kroenke, Joe Sakic and the entire Avalanche organization for their continued faith in me. My family and I love Colorado and are thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community.”

In the 2020-21 season, Bednar led the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy and Honda West Division championship. Colorado’s first overall finish came just four years after finishing last overall in the standings during Bednar’s first season of 2016-17. The Avs became the first NHL team to go from worst to first in four seasons or less since the Bruins in 1970-71.