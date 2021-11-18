DENVER (CBS4) – Residential services for single parents seeking safe and affordable housing are expanding in Denver. Over the last 45 years, Warren Village has helped more than 8,200 children and parents. Their partnership with Denver Housing Authority will help support hundreds more through a new facility.

“Just looking at the folks who are extremely cost-burdened, which means they’re paying more than 50% of their income towards rent, we anticipate that number of 150,000 doubling by the end of next year.” said Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village.

Hemming says Warren Village has a two-generation approach to taking care of the parent and the child at the same time. Warren Village is at near capacity, helping over 90 single-parent families escape homelessness.

The pandemic left them in need of for more than just shelter.

“The need for job assistance, for educational assistance, and for childcare has gone through the roof,” said Hemming.

The new Warren Village facility near I-25 and Alameda in Denver will house dozens of single parents experiencing chronic housing instability or homelessness. The campus will offer 74 affordable apartment homes. The new development will also have an early learning center, playgrounds, and community gardens.

“That learning center will serve kids ages zero to five, approximately 100 of them. The building to the north will have housing and a community center.

We’ll have spots there for our partners like Mile High United Way and Mental Health Center of Denver to make it a real hub of service,” said Hemming.

Warren Village residents like Reba are excited for more single parents to have these opportunities. Reba escaped an abusive relationship four years ago and found refuge for her and her two children at Warren Village.

“I’m not sure where I would have gone. I didn’t really have a job to pay market rent here in Denver,” said Reba.

Incidents of domestic violence skyrocketed during COVID. The majority of Warren Village’s residents are women and over a third come from a domestic violence situation.

“So many people need help. It feels really good knowing that this is going to be a reality for them soon,” said Reba.

Warren Village is able to open another facility on newly acquired land awarded to them through a competitive process managed by Denver Housing Authority and the City and County of Denver. It’s funded through the D3 Bond Program, a partnership that aims to enhance the pipeline for supportive and affordable housing in Denver.

“This partnership will provide affordable and supportive housing options for all types of families in this neighborhood,” said David Nisivoccia, executive director of Denver Housing Authority.

The development will be funded with Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Hemming says residential services for 74 more homeless, single-parent families could begin as early as 2024.

For more information on Warren Village visit https://warrenvillage.org/.

If you’re looking to help residents, the organization is currently seeking community donations for its annual Holiday Shop for families. https://warrenvillage.org/holiday-shop/.