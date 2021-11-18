DENVER (CBS4)– About 1,000 families will enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings thanks to the Denver Police Department. The department partnered with AT&T, Walmart and the group “We Don’t Waste.”
Officers started handing out meal kits to families in need on Thursday. Those kits include a frozen turkey and all the side dishes.
“It helps out a lot, you know, it wouldn’t be possible without people caring, you know… so it does go a long way,” said meal recipient Nochole Forte.
"It's great to be able to help families on Thanksgiving but there's that need 364 other days of the year," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.
Pazen said that officers carry bags of food with them every day while on patrol to help families in need.