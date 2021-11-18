ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Rocky Mountain National Park have announced a plan to increase the daily vehicle entrance fee by $5 — up to $30 from $25.
They are also looking to increase camping fees at four campgrounds from $30 to $35 during the summer, and from $20 to $35 a night in the winter at Moraine Park Campground — the only one that’s open in the winter.
The weekly and yearly passes would not go up.
The park says the increased fees would help maintain the park. The proposal is currently open to public comments.