ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters made progress on the Kruger Rock Fire with 60% containment and 146 acres burned. Fire activity was minimal on Thursday.
There are still some small pockets of moderate smoke as heavy fuels continue to burn. The Red Flag Warning was in effect on Thursday but only minimally affected the fire. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 5 a.m. Friday.
Aircraft operations weren't used in suppression efforts on Thursday but if conditions improve, air support may join the firefight on Friday. Firefighters will patrol the area and monitor the fire throughout the night.
Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor Olson.