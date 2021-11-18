DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is discussing his plan to raise the minimum wage for Colorado’s direct care workers. Polis, along with “Colorado Wins” signed the agreement on Thursday.
The agreement boosts the minimum wage for direct care workers to $15 an hour.
“This new partnership will help us work even closer together to provide better services more efficiently to the people of Colorado, which is what the state government is all about. And we’re really excited to up the bar on what we know we can accomplish together,” said Polis.
Polis said the agreement also expands family leave and a lot more benefits for the 31,000 state workers in Colorado.