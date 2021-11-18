FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuesday, City of Fountain Police Department arrested David Miller, 40, following a traffic stop where police found illegal drugs in the car he was driving. It also happened to be the same day he had already been sentenced for prior felony convictions.
According to the Fountain PD Facebook post, detective’s received a report about careless driving and responded to a vehicle in the 1100 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Detectives pulled over Miller in the vehicle and were able to see suspected narcotics inside, and he was placed into custody. Investigators confirmed Miller’s driver’s license was suspended, and he was found to be in possession of approximately 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and around $4,000 in cash.
Investigators confirmed Miller was sentenced to probation for felony charges earlier in the day. Court documents show he was convicted of felony menacing with a weapon. His criminal history shows prior convictions for a number of felonies with seven prior sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections.
Miller was booked into the El Paso County Jail. He faces charges for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II-controlled substance, driver’s license violation and careless driving.